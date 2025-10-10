Trump speaks with Nobel Peace prize winner Machado after his administration denounced the decision to award it to her

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado after his administration denounced the committee awarding her the honor.

Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the prize. A growing number of world leaders have also said he should win the award. Those calls increased as his Gaza peace plan gained momentum in recent days. However, the nomination window closes at the end of January for the year, according to the award’s website.

On Friday, the Nobel Committee announced the 2025 accolade would go to Machado for promoting democratic rights in Venezuela and “for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Machado said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais that she had spoken with the US president but declined to offer details about their conversation. The opposition leader, as she had in her post accepting the award, expressed gratitude to Trump.

Still, as of Friday afternoon, Trump had not offered public congratulations to Machado. CNN reached out to the White House about the call.

Shortly after the announcement, the administration reacted negatively.

“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a post on social media.

Machado won the award after years of efforts to promote democracy and has described her life’s work as promoting “ballots over bullets.” She was driven into hiding in Venezuela amid a sharp crackdown on dissent by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Many in the Trump administration had previously praised Machado’s work. The administration has also repeatedly denounced Maduro and has deployed a substantial military presence to the region to combat “narcotrafficking” – a campaign that many see as an attempt to weaken and potentially drive the Venezuelan leader from power.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among a group of lawmakers, including now US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, who nominated Machado for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024.

“In our work as policymakers who strive for democracy and human rights in the face of dictatorial regimes in the Western Hemisphere and beyond, we have rarely witnessed such courage, selflessness, and firm grasp of morality as we have in María Corina Machado,” they wrote in a letter in November 2024.

“It is our firm belief that María Corina Machado’s courageous and selfless leadership, and unyielding dedication to the pursuit of peace and democratic ideals, make her a most deserving candidate for this prestigious award,” the group of Florida lawmakers wrote.

In April, Rubio called her “the personification of resilience, tenacity, and patriotism,” someone who “has never backed down from her mission of fighting for a free, fair, and democratic Venezuela.”

Trump himself, before his inauguration in January, said she was a freedom fighter who “MUST stay SAFE and ALIVE!”

Machado on Friday dedicated her Nobel Prize “to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”

However, there were no warm words from the president’s allies after her win and the perceived snubbing of Trump.

Richard Grenell, Trump’s envoy for Venezuela, declared the “Nobel Prize died years ago.”

Benjamin Gedan, the Venezuelan director at the National Security Council under the Obama administration, said it appeared the Nobel Committee was sending a message to both the United States and the Venezuelan opposition in its choice to award Machado the prize.

“The White House has been sending signals that it might use military force to topple this regime, and that it has the support of Maria Corina to do so,” Gedan told CNN. “It seems to me that the Nobel Committee would prefer that both the United States and the Venezuelan opposition continue to fight peacefully for change.”

“I think the US reaction might reflect both things – frustration that Trump wasn’t chosen but also discomfort with this critique of US policy in the Caribbean,” he said.

Although Trump had not spoken publicly about Machado’s win as of Friday afternoon, he had, however, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There have been cases where the committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace,” Putin said in remarks in Tajikistan Friday.

“Whether the current US president deserves the Nobel Prize or not, I don’t know. But he’s really doing a lot to resolve complex crises that last for years, even decades,” he said.

“Thank you to President Putin!” Trump wrote in on Truth social, following Friday’s announcement, which included a clip of the Russian President who has perpetuated an ongoing war against Ukraine and has defied Trump’s own efforts to bring that conflict to an end.

