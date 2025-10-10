Zohran Mamdani opens the door to praising Trump for Israel-Hamas deal

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

New York (CNN) — Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, said Friday he’d be willing to credit President Donald Trump with brokering a ceasefire in Gaza if the agreement is enforced and “delivers peace.”

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source,” Mamdani said news of the ceasefire had left him hopeful.

“What this agreement can never do is erase what the last few years of tragedy have been for so many, whether it be Hamas’ horrific war crime of October 7, or the Israeli government’s genocide of Palestinians since,” Mamdani said. “What we are talking about is no agreement can bring back the rubble or make it whole.”

Mamdani, a fierce critic of both Israel and Trump, gave his most detailed public comments on the tentative deal since the president announced it earlier this week. Mamdani’s views on the Israel-Hamas war have been closely watched in New York and nationally as he vies to lead the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel as well as large Arab and Muslim communities.

He has frequently referred to Israel’s offensive in Gaza as a “genocide,” an allegation Israel rejects. In his statement marking the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, Mamdani denounced Hamas, Israel and the US, which he said was “complicit” in Israel’s war effort.

“If the genocide ends, then I think that’s something worthy to be praised, and if the hostages are returned. Those things together have to be done in tandem,” Mamdani told CNN on Friday.

The subject of Israel and its war in Gaza has been a constant flashpoint in the race for mayor. He has been shoring up support in recent months across the Jewish community and affirming his commitment to fighting antisemitism.

If elected mayor, Mamdani would make history as the city’s first Muslim to hold the office. Mamdani’s state assembly district is home to one of New York City’s largest Arab American enclaves. Palestinian restaurants, coffee shops and mosques line several streets in Astoria where Mamdani lives.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.