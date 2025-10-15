Mamdani turns to the camera on Fox News to deliver a message to Trump

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — Zohran Mamdani used a Fox News interview on Wednesday to speak directly to President Donald Trump, who has often referred to the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor as a “communist” and questioned his experience.

Ahead of Thursday’s first general election debate, Mamdani, a democratic socialist who is a frequent topic on Fox News, sat down for his first interview with the network on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” Mamdani is set to face off against independent former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa for one of two debates before the November 4 election.

Responding specifically to Trump saying Mamdani has never “worked a day in his life,” Mamdani turned to the camera and said he would speak directly to the president, guessing he was likely watching a network he often posts about on social media.

“I will not be a mayor like Mayor (Eric) Adams who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won’t be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo who will call you to ask how to win this election. I can do those things on my own,” Mamdani said. “I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living. That’s the way that I’m going to lead the city.”

Mamdani pre-empted lines of attack his opponents are certain to bring up on the debate stage. Mamdani issued an apology to New York Police Department officers years after calling them “racist” and “wicked” in social media postings written in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests in 2020.

He also doubled down on his pledge to direct the NYPD to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if Netanyahu visits New York City, saying that he would “exhaust every legal option” to try to carry it out.

MacCallum pressed Mamdani on the subject of Israel and the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement, asking if he believed Hamas, a US designated foreign terrorist organization, should “lay down their arms.”

Mamdani dodged, saying he had no opinion.

“I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety and the fact that anything has to abide by international law,” Mamdani said. “That applies to Hamas, that applies to Israeli military, applies to anyone you could ask for.”

