US Capitol Police investigating ‘vile and deeply inappropriate symbol’ found in GOP lawmaker’s office

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — US Capitol Police are investigating “a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol” found in GOP Rep. Dave Taylor’s office, the congressman said in a statement.

The congressman’s office has not confirmed to CNN what the symbol was, but Politico reported that USCP was called after an American flag altered to include a swastika was found inside the Ohio Republican’s office in Washington, DC.

“I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office,” Taylor said in the statement.

“The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms. Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed.”

The congressman’s office referred to the incident as “vandalism” in a release with Taylor’s statement.

When CNN reached out to USCP for comment, the agency sent an autoreply that its public information office is closed for routine business during the government shutdown.

