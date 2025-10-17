Skip to Content
US Navy detaining two survivors of strike against alleged drug boat

By Kylie Atwood, Natasha Bertrand, Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — The US military is holding two survivors on a Navy ship after the US carried out a Thursday strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean, according to three US officials.

The strike, which has not been publicly acknowledged by the Trump administration, was the sixth known strike on an boat allegedly involved in drug trafficking. But it appeared to mark the first time an attack had not killed everyone on board.

It is unclear what the US is going to do with the survivors being detained, the sources said.

US Southern Command, which is responsible for military operations in the region, referred CNN to the White House for comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

