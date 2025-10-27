Democrats not swayed by call to end shutdown from largest federal workers’ union

By Annie Grayer, Manu Raju, Ellis Kim, CNN

(CNN) — Democrats appear to be unmoved by fresh demands from the largest federal employees’ union to reopen the government, a sign that the shutdown stalemate between lawmakers will continue as government workers increasingly feel the pain during the process.

It’s the latest example of how pressure points have not had the power to bring an end to the current shutdown, which is already the second longest in US history with no end in sight. Over one million federal workers are going unpaid as the impasse drags on and some are turning to food pantries.

Democrats were quick to say they care about the plight of federal workers and what the union has to say. But that doesn’t change the fact that most remain firmly dug in on the position that they won’t provide the votes to reopen the government unless their concerns over the rising costs of health care are met.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin acknowledged that the statement from the American Federation of Government Employees, “immediately” has an “impact” on Democrats, who have closely aligned with the group, though he didn’t predict a change in strategy.

“It has a lot of impact, and they’ve been our friends and we’ve worked with them over the years,” Durbin told reporters on Monday, adding that he has talked to representatives with the union and recognizes that they’re in “a terrible mess” representing so many federal employees who are missing paychecks and facing threats to their jobs.

Still, Durbin told CNN, “I’m not seeing any change in position at this time” as Democrats continue to oppose a bill to extend current funding levels through November 21.

The widespread belief among Democrats on Capitol Hill is that Republicans will be forced to cave first, particularly as they expect millions of Americans will find out their health care premiums are spiking when open enrollment begins on November 1. Republicans have refused to negotiate until the government reopens, and House Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House out of session since September 19.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who represents a large population of federal workers, said of the union’s statement, “I work very closely with them. That matters to me. But the issue that I’ve always been focused on, that I’ve shared with y’all is, is a deal, a deal? And the AFGE would not want us to cut a deal and then have Trump fire a bunch of people next week. If we cut a deal and then he did that, they would come to us and say, ‘What the hell were you guys thinking?’”

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said, “You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I can’t remember a situation where I felt there were less palatable choices.”

But he still doesn’t feel ready to vote to reopen the government like AFGE is asking. “I don’t feel comfortable with that, because I’m not convinced that, you know, sacrificing whatever it is, 30, 35 million people, who are going to either lose health care or pay dramatically more for it is worth that extra week, but it’s tough. Trust me, it’s a hard calculus to figure out.”

Other Democrats argued the union statement did not represent a new stance.

“I had a conversation with the president of AFGE earlier, right after the shutdown, and that was their position then. So that’s not a new position,” Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire told CNN.

In a statement on Monday, the president of AFGE Everett Kelley, who represents more than 800,000 workers spread across the the DC and federal government, said, “It’s time for our leaders to start focusing on how to solve problems for the American people, rather than on who is going to get the blame for a shutdown that Americans dislike.”

“It’s long past time for our leaders to put aside partisan politics and embrace responsible government,” Kelley added.

Kelley called for lawmakers to pass a “clean” continuing resolution, or CR, to fund the government. Republicans have put forward such a resolution that would reopen the government in the short term – until November 21 – but Democrats have repeatedly blocked it.

AFGE had called on lawmakers to reopen the government on October 1, the first day of the shutdown, but Monday’s renewed push increased the spotlight on the issue.

Johnson said he “certainly hopes” AFGE’s statement on Monday serves as a turning point in the shutdown.

Democrats claim President Donald Trump has access to funding that could help alleviate the challenges facing federal workers during this shutdown, but has instead proposed billions in a bailout to Argentina, used the shutdown as an opportunity to fire federal workers and cancel federal contracts that don’t align with his priorities, and went on a foreign trip to Asia instead of trying to break the deadlock.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch said, “Trump can take care of this if he pauses to make a phone call and allow us to reach the health care resolution.”

Republicans, on the other hand, have blamed Democrats for the consequences of the shutdown, arguing that all they have to do is provide the votes to reopen the government for the impasse to end. They have pointed to missed paychecks for federal workers as the shutdown drags on as a reason the government needs to be reopened now, and argue that the negotiations on the Affordable Care Act enhanced premium subsidies can happen after that.

Meanwhile, another major union, the National Treasury Employees Union, told CNN it did not have an update on their position following AFGE’s new letter but has been calling for a bipartisan agreement to end the government shutdown.

