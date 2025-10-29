Trump says it’s ‘pretty clear’ he’s not allowed to run for a third term



CNN

By Riane Lumer

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has said it is “pretty clear” the US Constitution does not permit him to run for the third term in office, after days of speculation prompted by claims from allies there was a plan to let him do just that.

“I have my highest poll numbers that I’ve ever had,” he told reporters on board Air Force One as he flew to South Korea where he is attending a regional summit as part of a whirlwind tour of Asia.

“And, you know, based on what I read, I guess I’m not allowed to run so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday told reporters he had spoken with Trump about the possibility of president seeking a third-term but he sees no path for it as any change to the US Constitution would be well after Trump has left office.

“It’s been a great run. But I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that,” Johnson said.

Asked how that conversation played out, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: “I don’t want to even talk about that, because, you know, the sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I’ve ever had.”

He later added: “I would say that if you read it, [the Constitution] it’s pretty clear, I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad. But we have a lot of great people.”

Trump 2028 hats, Bannon interview

Trump has previously joked about running for a third term and Trump 2028 hats are on display in a room near the Oval Office.

That attention intensified last week when The Economist published an interview with Steve Bannon, a MAGA influencer and former Trump adviser, who claimed “there is a plan” for Trump to run for a third term.

Bannon is notably far less close to the president and his team than he was during Trump’s first term, and some White House officials viewed his comments as an attempt to draw attention to himself.

Johnson’s quickly throwing cold water on the suggestion underscores how little support Trump would have if he actually tried to move forward with it, even among key Republican party figures.

Trump also recently ruled out one proposed end-run around the Constitution, saying it would be “too cute” for him to run as vice president in order to later ascend back into the White House after the elected president resigned.

“I think the people wouldn’t like that because it’s too cute. It’s not — it wouldn’t be right,” he said, although he tried to reserve the legal right to do it.

