Gold crown, golf clubs and a jet: Tracking Trump’s gifts from foreign leaders this year

(CNN) — What to get the man who has everything, including his own Boeing 747 and a set of nuclear launch codes?

The conundrum of the diplomatic gift has preoccupied foreign leaders and their envoys in Washington for decades, never more so than when Donald Trump is in office.

Prone to flattery and enamored by gold, Trump has inspired gifts both outlandish and personal, touching and — in at least one case — slightly macabre.

Across Asia this week, Trump received presents that had been carefully selected by new leaders eager to solidify their relationships with their most powerful, and often rather temperamental, ally.

Their choices reflected the deliberate calculations leaders make as they work to demonstrate respect and create a surprise while also showing they understand the recipient — who can be highly attuned to how he’s treated.

The hope is that their efforts will inspire a degree of goodwill that might translate, eventually, into favorable trade deals or new pledges of security cooperation. At a minimum, it makes for a good photo-op.

Ethics laws mean the gifts are actually the property of the American public, and are usually handed over to the General Services Administration, though a president can purchase them back at market value. Democrats accused Trump of failing to properly account for some gifts received during his first term.

Wherever they end up, the gifts Trump has received during his second term reflect how eager his counterparts are to leave a good impression. Here are some of the highlights.

