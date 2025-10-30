Mamdani explains to CNN’s Anderson Cooper why he said the IDF had laced the NYPD’s boots

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday responded to a widely shared 2023 clip in which he suggested that the New York Police Department and Israeli army were linked in oppression, the latest example of the Democratic mayoral nominee facing questions about his past record of anti-police and anti-Israel statements.

“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” Mamdani says in the clip, from a Democratic Socialists of America convention held that year. The Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, are the armed forces of Israel.

“We have to make, not specifically that example all the time, but just to say that for working-class people who have very little time, who have so many stresses, who are under so many pressures, there isn’t that much time for symbolism,” he then said. “We have to make it materially connected to their life.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper played that clip Tuesday and asked Mamdani what he meant.

“It was a reference to training exercises that have taken place between the NYPD and the IDF,” Mamdani said.

“So do you still believe that the NYPD is basically working hand in glove with the IDF?” Cooper asked.

“No, what I’ve made very clear is those are training exercises that are of concern to me,” Mamdani replied. “And what my focus is, is on working with the NYPD to actually deliver public safety for New Yorkers across the five boroughs.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Mamdani would seek as mayor to end any training exercises or other cooperation between the NYPD and Israel. But the clip – and Mamdani’s explanation of it – became the latest instance during the mayoral campaign where the Democratic nominee had to answer for his past criticisms of both Israel and the police.

Mamdani has apologized for some of his comments about law enforcement, including social media posts in which he called the police racist, wicked and corrupt. Seeking to reassure voters concerned about public safety, he has said he would seek to retain NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, though he acknowledged in an earlier interview with CNN’s Gloria Pazmino that he hadn’t spoken to Tisch about staying on.

But he has not backed down on his criticisms of Israel, referring to its war in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7 attacks as a genocide. He has said that as mayor, he would seek to carry out an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Americans are increasingly skeptical of Israel’s actions in Gaza, Mamdani’s criticisms have caused anger within parts of New York’s Jewish community, the largest outside Israel. He has sought to reassure Jewish voters that he would fight antisemitism and provide requested security at synagogues.

While the NYPD does not have international posts in the traditional sense, the department runs an “International Liaison Program” that stations detectives across more than a dozen countries around the globe with the purpose of developing contacts with local law enforcement and engaging in counterterrorism exercises, according to the New York City police foundation that helps fund the program.

The program, which critics say has expanded for years with little oversight, was started after 9/11 as law enforcement professionals sought to learn more about overseas terrorism.

Over the years, the NYPD has continued to deploy senior law enforcement officers around the world, including to Israel, where they share in intelligence and training exercises.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

CNN’s Gloria Pazmino contributed to this report.