The 2025 campaign trail becomes popular stop for Democrats with eyes on 2028

(CNN) — The 2025 campaign trail has become a popular stop for potential 2028 presidential hopefuls looking to help the Democratic Party’s candidates for governor.

Pete Buttigieg joined Democratic nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey Thursday morning to criticize President Donald Trump’s threats to cancel a major commuter rail project connecting her state and New York City. In Virginia, Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is appearing with the party’s nominee Abigail Spanberger to rally Latino voters before holding a similar event with Sherrill in her state this weekend.

Buttigieg and Gallego’s appearances come as the off-year and midterm elections have turned into an early testing ground for 2028 presidential hopefuls – giving them a chance to sharpen their campaign skills outside of their home states and help elevate fellow Democrats.

Most of the high-profile Democratic surrogate work has played out in the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia.

But the New York City mayoral race has drawn the progressive star power of hometown Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an ardent backer of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Prop 50 campaign to push through mid-decade redistricting in his state has further propelled him into the national conversation.

“If you’re thinking about future campaigns, it’s smart to have a strategy that’s not just about going to the primary states but also showing that you’re a team player in the Democratic Party and that your message can help turn voters out,” said Jared Leopold, a Democratic strategist who previously worked for the Democratic Governors Association.

On Thursday, Buttigieg, a former transportation secretary, touted his work with Sherrill to secure funding for the Gateway Tunnel project, a rail project between New Jersey and New York City that Trump said he had “terminated” earlier this month.

Buttigieg described the move as “mob boss politics” and criticized Sherrill’s Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli for not having “the backbone” to push back on the president.

“This state needs a governor who can think for herself, and someone who will put the best interest of the state first. And there’s only one candidate who will do that,” Buttigieg said at an event with Sherrill at a Westfield, NJ, train station.

Buttigieg was slated later Thursday to help turn out voters in Red Bank and raise money for the New Jersey Democratic State Committee. His appearances with Sherrill came one week after he headlined an event with Spanberger and Bill Nye, “The Science Guy,” in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ahead of his stop with Sherrill this week, Buttigieg sent an e-mail to his fundraising list saying he was “back on the campaign trail” to help candidates across the country.

Gallego, who has said the Democratic Party needs to do more to win back Latino voters, is tapped this week with taking that pitch to Latino communities in Virginia and New Jersey, a state where the Latino vote could be key to picking the next governor.

Big names out on the campaign trail for Democrats

Several sitting Democratic governors potentially eyeing higher office have descended on New Jersey and Virginia to give a boost to the women they hope will join their ranks next year. That includes Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; Maryland Gov. Wes Moore; Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro; and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“The big names you’re hearing in the Democratic Party are more and more governors,” said Leopold. “It’s especially helpful if you’re running for governor to have a governor campaign with you to show the executive experience and show what a governor can do.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has been a frequent surrogate for Sherrill in his home state. Other high-profile Democratic surrogates who have hit the campaign trail in New Jersey or Virginia this year include Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; California Rep. Ro Khanna and former US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who is now a CNN commentator.

“These are the type of leaders that are focused on the everyday problems, the everyday concerns of Americans, and that can be the type of leaders that re-earn the faith of the American people,” Beshear, vice chair of the Democratic Governors Association, said of Sherrill and Spanberger during a virtual event with the Democratic National Committee Wednesday.

Democrats also have helped raise money for the off-year candidates. Newsom, who has said he will make a decision about 2028 after the midterms, participated in a virtual fundraiser with Sherrill for New Jersey’s Democratic campaigns and state committee, a source familiar with the event said. Meanwhile, Pritzker has donated six-figures across the New Jersey and Virginia races, a source familiar with the matter said.

While 2028 hopefuls on the Democratic side have eagerly stumped during this year’s off-year elections, the Republican side has not drawn as much attention from presidential aspirants.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz joined Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears last week for a fundraiser. New Jersey’s GOP gubernatorial nominee Ciattarelli has recently campaigned with Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for governor in Florida in 2026. Trump also held a tele-rally for Ciattarelli this month.

Though New Jersey and Virginia have seen frequent visits from high-profile Democrats, the New York City mayoral race has not drawn as many national party figures to campaign on behalf of Mamdani, a democratic socialist.

But he has received a boost from Ocasio-Cortez and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – both popular figures with the progressive base who are able to draw large crowds.

“I’m talking to you, Donald Trump,” Ocasio-Cortez declared at a rally last weekend, saying that “we will work our hearts out to elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani as the next mayor of the great city of New York.”

While each of these high-profile Democrats has taken a turn on the campaign stage, former President Barack Obama remains the party’s most sought-after surrogate. He’s taped ads for Sherrill and Spanberger and will campaign in-person for the two Democratic candidates in their states on Saturday.

But the Democratic party’s most recent leaders – former Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Joe Biden – have not appeared on this year’s campaign trail as Democrats still grapple with the fallout of last year’s election.

Harris, who has left the door open to a possible run in 2028, sent a fundraising e-mail on behalf of Sherrill this week.

“Again and again, Mikie has shown that she is not afraid of a tough fight, and that she will stand up to anyone who attacks the rights, freedoms, or livelihoods of the people she serves,” Harris wrote. “That is exactly the kind of leadership we need right now.”

Biden has not made any campaign stops since leaving office but is scheduled to appear at a political event for the Nebraska Democratic Party three days after Tuesday’s elections.

In 2018, Biden was one of the Democratic Party’s most active surrogates for the midterm elections, stumping for candidates in places like Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He launched his presidential campaign the following spring.

Now, a new crop of Democrats is trying to chart its own path to the White House.

“This is the start, 2025,” said Leopold. “And you’re going to see a lot more of it in 2026.”

