Zohran Mamdani’s historic NYC win, in three maps

(CNN) — Zohran Mamdani won Tuesday’s election for mayor of New York City, leading former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by nearly 9 percentage points so far. See how Mamdani did in precincts across the city:

Turnout surged across the city — total votes cast in many areas rivaled the number cast in the 2024 presidential election. With late-arriving mail still to be counted, there have been over 2 million votes cast, about three-quarters of the 2024 turnout.

Thirteen districts, spanning Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan, and the Upper East Side, exceeded 80% of their presidential turnout, including one district in Brooklyn that topped its count of 2024 total ballots. These districts varied in their support for Mamdani: He received greater than 65% support in five of the districts and less than 35% in four, with the remaining districts more mixed in their support.

The election largely came down to a rematch of the top two candidates in June’s Democratic primary. Mamdani won that contest to become the Democratic nominee, while Cuomo chose to run as an independent candidate after losing. The electorate in a general election is by nature different from a Democratic primary, which is restricted to registered Democrats only. But shifts in the margin between Mamdani and Cuomo suggest there were changes in support driven by more than just a broader electorate.

As the Democratic nominee, Mamdani consolidated the support of self-identified Democrats, leading Cuomo 66% to 31% according to CNN’s exit poll. Mamdani’s largest improvements came from strongly Democratic areas, mostly places with high Black and Latino populations, in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx that voted for Cuomo in the primary.

Cuomo’s gains came from more Republican areas in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. These include areas with large Chinese populations, such as Bensonhurst in Brooklyn and Flushing in Queens. Staten Island was the only borough in New York City to support Trump in the 2024 presidential election. CNN’s exit poll found that Cuomo won 70% of 2024 Trump voters citywide (the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa received 21% of Trump backers’ votes, and Mamdani received 9%).

