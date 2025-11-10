Ghislaine Maxwell gets special treatment in prison, Rep. Jamie Raskin says a whistleblower told him

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Jamie Raskin said he learned from a whistleblower that Ghislaine Maxwell is receiving special treatment in prison and is in the process of filing a commutation application.

The Maryland Democrat detailed the whistleblower allegations in a strongly worded letter sent to President Donald Trump, revealing what he says he learned about Maxwell’s prison stay. CNN has not independently verified all of the claims made by the whistleblower to Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

According to information Raskin says was provided to him by a whistleblower, Maxwell’s meals have been customized and delivered to her, and the warden has awarded her special privileges – including arranging guests to visit with computers, a security risk not typically allowed – and is sending documents and emails on Maxwell’s behalf. For other inmates, mail can take weeks to arrive or is often lost, Raskin said in the letter, which was reviewed by CNN.

The whistleblower also said Maxwell was given a service dog in training to play with even though inmates and staff are not typically allowed to pet service dogs in training, and she has been escorted to the prison exercise area after hours by prison guards, according to the letter.

The whistleblower told Democrats that one of the top officials at the prison has complained that he is “sick of having to be Maxwell’s b*tch.”

The Justice Department did not immediately provide comment to CNN for this story.

Raskin also said in the letter that Maxwell is working on a “commutation application,” though its exact contents and whether it had been submitted was not immediately clear.

As a result, Raskin is asking President Donald Trump to make Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche available for a public hearing, a request that is unlikely to be met given Democrats’ position in the minority.

“What information is Ms. Maxwell agreeing to suppress in order to receive such outlandishly favorable treatment as a federal prisoner and convicted sex offender?” Raskin wrote to Trump.

