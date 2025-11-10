How each senator voted on step to end government shutdown

By Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — The Senate on Sunday advanced a deal that would bring an end to the shutdown by extending government funding through January that would be tied to a larger package to fully fund several key agencies.

The weekend vote tees up another vote in the chamber this week to pass it and send it the House. After the House gives it final passage, President Donald Trump can sign it into law to officially end the longest shutdown in US history.

