Johnson says House will vote next week on whether to release Epstein files

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Speaker Mike Johnson announced to reporters on Wednesday that he will put a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all of its Jeffrey Epstein case files on the House floor next week – earlier than expected.

“We’re going to put that on the floor for a full vote when we get back next week,” Johnson said.

“In the meantime I’ll remind everybody the [House] Oversight Committee has been working around the clock” on its own investigation, the speaker said.

Johnson is required to put the bill from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on the floor soon, now that their discharge petition has reached 218 signatures. But he has some leeway to do so, and Johnson suggested Wednesday he would not use that extra time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

