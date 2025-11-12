US State Department warns Americans in Japan: Watch out for bears

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department on Wednesday issued an unusual warning to Americans in northern Japan: watch out for bears.

The “wildlife alert” advised that “bear sightings and attacks have increased in parts of Japan, especially in municipalities close to or adjacent to populated zones.”

As CNN reported last week, there has been a sharp uptick in bear attacks in Japan this year. At least 13 people have been killed and more than 100 injured since April this year, according to government figures – some of the highest numbers since records began in 2006.

In the alert issued Wednesday, the US diplomatic mission in Japan noted that a park in Sapporo, which is located next to the US consulate, had been closed for two weeks following a bear sighting.

“Although the Consulate is located outside of the park, we encourage all visitors for routine or other services to be diligent and aware of your surroundings,” the alert said. “Bears have also been spotted in other residential areas in Hokkaido and Akita prefectures.”

“Authorities will generally close areas like parks if a bear has been sighted in the area,” it said, advising Americans not to walk alone in areas where bears have been seen.

In Akita, local authorities have sought the help of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in combating the wild threat. Officials there said interventions like box traps and bear repellent sprays were not enough.

Military forces are not allowed to kill the bears — only licensed hunters and local hunting associations are permitted to do so. Instead, the troops will provide logistical support, like setting up traps and transporting carcasses shot by hunters.

The State Department rarely issues warnings to Americans about possible wildlife attacks. Instead, most alerts advise US citizens of potential security threats or natural disasters.

The travel advisory level for Japan remains at the lowest level — Level 1: exercise normal precautions.

CNN’s Jessie Yeung and Junko Ogura contributed to this report.

