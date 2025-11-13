Ingrassia serving in new role in Trump administration after withdrawing nomination for whistleblower office

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Paul Ingrassia, who withdrew his controversial nomination to lead the Office of Special Counsel last month, is now serving as deputy general counsel at the General Services Administration, according to a White House official.

Ingrassia’s chances of getting through the Senate confirmation process imploded after Politico published a slew of racist text messages that Ingrassia allegedly sent in a group chat, including how he said he has “a Nazi streak.” CNN’s KFile also previously reported on Ingrassia’s racist and conspiratorial speech and ties to White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Before his hearing, Senate Leader John Thune said, “He’s not going to pass.”

Without support in the Senate, Ingrassia withdrew his nomination but hinted that he would stay in the administration, writing that he “will continue to serve President Trump and this administration to Make America Great Again!”

Prior to his nomination, Ingrassia has served as White House liaison for the Department of Homeland Security, after reportedly being pushed out as White House liaison for the Justice Department.

Politico first reported on Ingrassia’s new role at the GSA.

Among the racist texts, Ingrassia was reported to have said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell” and to “never trust a chinaman or Indian.”

Ingrassia’s lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, initially questioned the authenticity of the messages but added that if authentic, they were meant satirically.

“Looks like these texts could be manipulated or are being provided with material context omitted. However, arguendo, even if the texts are authentic, they clearly read as self-deprecating and satirical humor making fun of the fact that liberals outlandishly and routinely call MAGA supporters ‘Nazis,’” he wrote in a statement to Politico.

“In reality, Mr. Ingrassia has incredible support from the Jewish community because Jews know that Mr. Ingrassia is the furthest thing from a Nazi,” Paltzik added. In a subsequent statement to Politico, he said, “there are individuals who cloak themselves in anonymity while executing their underhanded personal agendas to harm Mr. Ingrassia at all costs,” and that “we do not concede the authenticity of any of these purported messages.”

The announcement of Ingrassia’s withdrawal came from his own Truth Social account, as pressure against him mounted. President Donald Trump, who nominated him for the position, did not post about it personally or make an official statement. A White House official confirmed at the time that he was no longer the nominee.

Ingrassia would have sat before the Senate Homeland Security Committee for a confirmation hearing. However, Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who serves on the committee, said that he didn’t support him, which was a good indicator he was not going to make it through.

