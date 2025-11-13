Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after fall but ‘doing well,’ spokesperson says

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is receiving care at a Pittsburgh hospital after suffering a fall near his home, according to his office.

“Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries,” his spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Fetterman, who fell during a morning walk near his Braddock home, was taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” and is doing well and undergoing routine observation, the spokesperson said.

“He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen,” they added.

In the statement, Fetterman remarked: “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!’”

It was not immediately clear how long the senator was expected to remain under doctors’ care.

Lawmakers are in their home districts after passing a funding bill to reopen the government earlier this week, ending a historic shutdown. The Senate is expected to return to Washignton next week.

