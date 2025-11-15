Trump issues new pardons for January 6 rioters, including militia member and woman who threatened FBI

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has issued a new pardon to a militia member involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, covering separate Kentucky firearms offenses that were not included in his initial Inauguration Day pardon.

In April, the appeals court for the District of Columbia rejected Dan Wilson’s attempt to vacate his firearms-related sentences from the Western District of Kentucky that were transferred to DC.

“The plain language of the pardon does not apply to the Kentucky firearms offenses,” the appeals court stated, returning him to prison.

Trump in January issued more than a thousand pardons and commutations of those involved with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and said last month he was “very proud” of it.

US pardon attorney Ed Martin was one of the people who advocated for Wilson’s new unconditional pardon, which was issued Friday.

“Danny Wilson is now a free man. When I was DC’s U.S. Attorney, and now as U.S. Pardon Attorney, I advocated for this clemency, which the president granted Friday,” Martin posted on X, thanking Trump.

The White House said the gun charges were ultimately related to the January 6 investigation.

“While being investigated for conduct related to January 6 – which President Trump issued a larger pardon for in January – investigators discovered that Mr. Wilson may have owned unauthorized firearms. Because the search of Mr. Wilson’s home was due to the events of January 6, President Trump is pardoning Mr. Wilson for the firearm issues,” a White House official told CNN on Saturday.

Martin announced Saturday that Trump granted another pardon to Suzanne Kaye, who was sentenced to prison for threatening to shoot FBI agents in a video posted on social media in 2021. The comments were directed at agents who were seeking to question her about her presence in Washington, DC, on January 6.

Kaye was arrested in February 2021.

“On video, Kaye announced that she would ‘shoot their [expletive] a–’ if FBI agents showed up at her house,” according to a release by the Justice Department in 2023.

Alleging “the Biden DOJ targeted Suzanne Kaye for social media posts,” Martin posted on X, “President Trump is unwinding the damage done by Biden’s DOJ weaponization, so the healing can begin.”

