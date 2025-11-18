Trump administration moving some Education Department offices to other agencies as part of dismantling effort

By Sunlen Serfaty, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Education is set to announce today that they are moving part of their work to other federal agencies, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The changes are expected to be announced at an all-hands meeting for staff at the department this afternoon.

It comes as the administration has worked to dismantle the agency, with President Donald Trump signing an executive order in March that sought to do so.

The upcoming announcement at the department was first reported by the Washington Post.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon also appeared to confirm upcoming changes on Tuesday by posting a video on social media with quotes from multiple Republican politicians since 1980 about dismantling the department, writing: “The clock is ticking…”

According to a congressional aide, the latest changes to the department will affect at least five offices: the Office for Civil Rights, the Office of Indian Education, the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Office of Postsecondary Education, and Office of Special Education.

According to the same source, this is taking place under an agreement where personnel are sent over to other agencies, but technically the Department of Education has some oversight and leadership over them.

The move allows McMahon, as promised, to dismantle the Education Department in piecemeal, without having to go to Congress to get approval to eliminate the department completely, the source told CNN.

McMahon has acknowledged that only Congress has the power to eliminate the department.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.