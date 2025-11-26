READ: Georgia prosecutor drops racketeering case against Donald Trump

Dan Berman, Holmes Lybrand

(CNN) — A Georgia prosecutor has dropped the sprawling racketeering indictment case against President Donald Trump and his allies over attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Here are key lines from the court filing from the prosecutor, Peter Skandalakis, the director of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia. Read his filing in full below.

Case is too complicated and would take years

“Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand – ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns, and access to federal records – and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat.”

Federal prosecution made more sense

“Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal investigation and prosecution would have been the most appropriate avenue to determine whether the actions of those involved were crimes that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Trying others first and waiting on Trump wouldn’t work

“I have considered and dismissed the idea of severing defendants and trying them separately on any remaining counts in the indictment,” he wrote. “Severing President Trump from the remaining defendants and conducting separate trials, while simultaneously waiting for the conclusion of his term and addressing all of the aforementioned legal issues, would be both illogical and unduly burdensome and costly for the State and for Fulton County.”

Election was not stolen

“Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, millions of citizens and hundreds of politicians continued to make unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. In response, the Secretary of State (of Georgia) undertook extensive audits to verify the vote count and demonstrate that no substantial voter fraud had occurred. Yet, despite these efforts and the evidence confirming a fair election, many individuals continue to believe – and may never be convinced otherwise – that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.”

Family was threatened

“I recognize that, given the deep political divisions in our country, this decision will not be universally popular. When it became public that I would retain this case to determine the appropriate course of action, reactions were sharply divided. Some citizens praised the decision and supported continued prosecution of President Donald J. Trump, while others condemned it, and a few even issued threats against me and my family.”

