James Solomon wins Jersey City mayor’s race, denying Jim McGreevey a political comeback, CNN projects

(CNN) — City councilman James Solomon will become the next mayor of Jersey City after winning Tuesday’s runoff, according to a projection from CNN’s Decision Desk.

Solomon’s victory denies a comeback attempt by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, who was attempting to reenter elected office for the first time in two decades. McGreevey resigned from office in 2004 less than halfway into his first term as governor, when he admitted to an extramarital affair and disclosed that he was gay, amid accusations that he abused his official power to pursue a romantic relationship with an aide.

Solomon, the younger and more progressive candidate of the two, and McGreevey were the top vote-getters in a wide field in November’s general election, but neither candidate garnered the required majority to avoid a runoff.

Solomon will be Jersey City’s first new mayor since 2013, when current Mayor Steve Fulop took office. Fulop declined to run for another term in Jersey City to run for governor, losing in the Democratic primary to now Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill.

