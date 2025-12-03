Stefanik says her provision is back in key defense bill after taking spat with Johnson public

By Annie Grayer, Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — After 24 hours in a public disagreement with House Speaker Mike Johnson, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik announced she had gotten a legislative priority back into the annual defense policy bill.

She and Johnson, the congresswoman said, spoke with President Donald Trump and now her provision addressing the FBI’s 2016 Russia investigation had been re-added to the sweeping National Defense Authorization Act.

“He (Johnson) and I had very successful discussions last night. It’s a provision that he supports. Jim Jordan, the four corners — other than Jamie Raskin — they supported the provision, which, and first of all, it’s good policy,” Stefanik said Wednesday morning on CNBC, noting the House Intelligence Committee had passed it unanimously.

One of Trump’s most vocal allies in Congress, the New York congresswoman had said she would withhold her support from the NDAA without an agreement to include her legislation – a threat that had the potential to significantly complicate things for Johnson who holds a narrow majority in the House.

Stefanik’s frustrations with Johnson spilled into public view when she wrote in a series of posts on X saying that the bill was “DOA unless this provision gets added” and accused the speaker of spreading lies. Johnson, for his part, denied and downplayed her claims.

The provision would require the FBI to notify Congress when opening a counterintelligence investigation into presidential and federal candidates seeking office. Stefanik had sought to pass the legislation for years in response to the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

“We had a great breakthrough last night. It will be included in this bill and it’s an important step towards good governance,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik and Johnson’s relationship grew more contentious after the White House pulled the congresswoman’s nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations amid concerns over slim margins in the House. But the apparent resolution will ease some headache for Johnson, for now.

The House speaker, however, still faces a growing list of issues and troubling morale among his conference, where party infighting has been prevalent in recent weeks.

And with Stefanik, other thorny subjects remain. The congresswoman is signing onto a petition to circumvent House GOP leadership and force a floor vote on a push to ban congressional stock trading.

