Trump says he’s pardoning Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is issuing a “full and unconditional” pardon to Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, using a lengthy social media post to accuse the Biden administration of targeting political opponents, even within its own party.

“One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border ‘Catastrophe,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!” Trump continued.

CNN has reached out to the congressman.

In 2024, Cuellar and his wife were charged with accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities in an alleged scheme that took place from late 2014 through at least November 2021, according to the indictment. Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing by him and his wife.

Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the pardon included images of a letter from the Cuellars’ daughters asking the president for “compassion and clemency” for their parents.

Republicans had been eying Cuellar’s Texas seat as they try to defend their majority in 2026. He’s targeted by the new map Texas Republicans drew this year, which is currently in limbo awaiting a ruling from the US Supreme Court.

But the congressman has been remarkably resilient, continuing to win in South Texas even as Republicans have made gains with Latino voters and the area has become less friendly to Democrats overall. In 2024, Cuellar won by 5.6 points, even as Trump won the district by 7.

The new version of Cuellar’s district would’ve voted for Trump by more than 10 points. However, the new map also shifts some areas back into Cuellar’s district that he had represented before the state’s 2021 redistricting.

