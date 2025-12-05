Accused DC pipe bomber appears in court on explosives charges in DC court

By Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz, Casey Gannon, Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A Virginia man who authorities allege planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the eve of the Capitol riot in January 2021 appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Brian Cole, Jr., of Woodbridge, Virginia, was brought before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya Friday afternoon. He was wearing a tan jumpsuit as the judge read him his rights.

A detention hearing was set for December 15, where prosecutors will seek for Cole to be detained ahead of his trial.

“Mr. Cole, the next step in your case is you’re going to come back to court for your detention hearing,” the judge said.

He is charged with unlawful transportation of an explosive device in interstate commerce with the intent to kill, injure, or intimidate. He’s also charged with malicious destruction or attempt of malicious destruction, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Cole allegedly placed the bombs the night of January 5, 2021. The discovery of the bombs diverted law enforcement from the violence at the Capitol the next day.

Much of the grainy surveillance footage from the day showed the alleged suspect in a hoodie, face mask and gloves, making it difficult to identify them. The FBI was offering a $500,000 reward for any information that could lead to arresting the suspect.

Investigators on the case have also said that the bombs were not detected until 15 hours after they were placed, giving the suspect time to flee the scene.

The FBI has previously said that the bombs were capable of harming anyone near them if they exploded. Then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came within 20 feet of the bomb that had been placed outside of the DNC.

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter previously told CNN.

The FBI arrested Cole, 30, at home, where he lives with his parents, on Thursday.

Cole spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said. Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI had interviewed the suspect at length, but didn’t elaborate.

The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

The bureau believes the man compiled bomb-making supplies for months before leaving the viable explosive devices outside of the political offices.

This story is developing and will be updated.

