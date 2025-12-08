Bondi says judges are engaging in an ‘unconscionable campaign of bias’ against Lindsey Halligan

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Attorney General Pam Bondi denounced federal judges in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday, saying that they had launched an “unconscionable campaign of bias and hostility” against Lindsey Halligan, who was recently stripped of her US attorney title.

The statement from Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, posted on X, comes as judges in the Eastern District of Virginia criticized the Justice Department for continuing to list Halligan on court documents.

CNN first reported that two magistrate judges and a district court judge told prosecutors in open court that they didn’t believe Halligan’s name should be on new criminal case filings, such as guilty plea documents and indictments.

Halligan and other prosecutors in the office are “simply doing their jobs,” Bondi and Blanche said, and “do not deserve to have their reputations questioned in court for ethically advocating on behalf of their client.”

“We will continue fighting for public safety in courtrooms across the country, and we will not be deterred by rogue judges who fail to live up to their obligations of impartiality because of their own political views,” the statement added. “The American people, and the people of the Eastern District of Virginia, deserve nothing less.”

It comes after Judge Cameron McGowan Currie determined Halligan was not the US attorney last month because she hadn’t been Senate confirmed after 120 days of a vacancy in the post nor sworn in by the judges of the court.

McGowan Currie’s decision also dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, finding Halligan’s work on them “void.”

In the cases, Comey had pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress while James had pleaded not guilty to mortgage fraud.

“This Department of Justice has no tolerance for undemocratic judicial activism,” the Justice Department statement added.

