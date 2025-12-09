Judge says Ghislaine Maxwell court documents can be released as part of the push for information on Jeffrey Epstein

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge in New York on Tuesday granted the Justice Department’s request to unseal records from the investigation and criminal prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The ruling from Judge Paul Engelmayer opens the door for the department to publicly release evidence it had gathered against Maxwell, an associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The trove of documents, which will be redacted to protect victims’ identities and other identifiable information, includes grand jury transcripts, financial records, travel documents, and notes from victim interviews obtained during the investigations.

It is not yet clear when the department plans to make the documents public or how much of the material will be new. Some of the evidence in the case came out during Maxwell’s trial and Congress has released a trove of records in recent weeks.

“Contrary to DOJ’s depiction, the grand jury materials would not reveal new information of any consequence,” Engelmayer wrote.

Engelmayer is the second judge to order investigative files be made public since the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law last month. A judge in Florida made a similar ruling last week.

The Justice Department has also filed a request to unseal records to a third judge who oversaw Epstein’s short-lived prosecution in New York. That judge has not yet issued a ruling.

This story has been updated with additional details.

