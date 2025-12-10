US seized oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, Trump says

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the US has taken control of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

“As you probably know we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump said. “Large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually.”

The president did not offer any detailed explanation for the move, saying only that it was seized “for very good reason” and signaling that the administration would soon release additional information. Asked what would happen to the oil the tanker was transporting, Trump said, “We keep it, I guess.”

The move risks further escalating tensions with Venezuela, where Trump has intensified a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the nation’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, out of power.

In response to questions from CNN’s Kristen Holmes, Trump said he had not spoken to Maduro recently and declined to say who owns the seized tanker.

A person familiar with the matter said the tanker was heading to Cuba, which has already been grappling with some of the worst power outages in decades, with blackouts stretching for hours, sometimes days. The communist-run island’s aging energy infrastructure is dependent on oil imports, often in the form of donations coming from allies like Venezuela, Russia and Mexico. The Cuban government had no immediate response to news of the seizure of the tanker of oil heading to the island.

The US is now months into a pressure campaign on Venezuela that has included moving thousands of troops and a carrier strike group into the Caribbean, strikes on suspected drug boats and repeated threats against Maduro. So far, the US military has killed 87 people in strikes that have destroyed 23 alleged drug boats, and Trump has repeatedly suggested action on land could come soon.

CNN has reported the Trump administration is working on day-after plans in the event Maduro is ousted from power, according to two senior administration officials and another source familiar with the discussions.

Maduro did not address the seized tanker in a speech Wednesday that was occurring as news of the US’s move was circulating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Patrick Oppmann contributed to this report.