Justice Department sues Fulton County, Georgia, for 2020 ballot stubs and other election records

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department sued Fulton County, Georgia, on Friday, seeking records related to the 2020 election as efforts continue to prove President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.

In the lawsuit, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division alleges that the Atlanta-area county did not comply with a federal subpoena for its “used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files from the 2020 General Election.”

County officials previously told the Justice Department those records were under seal and could not be handed over without a court order.

CNN has reached out to a spokesperson for Fulton County.

More lawsuits for voter lists

In addition, the Justice Department also sued four more states in its quest to acquire voter registration lists nationwide. The lawsuits announced Friday are against Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Nevada. DOJ has now sued 18 states for voter lists, it says.

Harmeet Dhillon, who runs the department’s Civil Rights division, said in a statement Friday that states have a “duty to preserve and protect their constituents from vote dilution.”

“At this Department of Justice, we will not permit states to jeopardize the integrity and effectiveness of elections by refusing to abide by our federal elections laws,” she said. “If states will not fulfill their duty to protect the integrity of the ballot, we will.”

CNN’s Ethan Cohen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.