Troops will receive $1,776 checks before Christmas, Trump announces

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would be issuing checks to members of the United States military for $1,776 – in honor of the country’s founding – calling the payment the “Warrior Dividend.”

“1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, warrior dividend before Christmas. A warrior dividend. In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776,” Trump said during his televised address to the nation.

“And the checks are already on the way.”

Trump credited tariffs for bringing in money, though he didn’t say directly how the initiative would be funded.

“We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations to everybody,” Trump said.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Treasury for more information on the payments.

