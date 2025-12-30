Tatiana Schlossberg, environmental journalist and JFK’s granddaughter, dies at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Tatiana Schlossberg, an environmental journalist who was a granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 35.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the family said in a statement posted on social media by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Schlossberg’s death comes a month after she announced a terminal leukemia diagnosis in an essay in The New Yorker. She said doctors discovered the cancer shortly after she gave birth to her daughter in May 2024.

Also a published author, Schlossberg had previously written about science and climate at The New York Times. She was the second daughter of former US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg.

Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, and their two children.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

