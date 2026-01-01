Trump tells WSJ he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than his doctors advise in lengthy interview on his health

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Thursday that he takes a higher dose of aspirin than his doctors have recommended, blaming that for the visible hand bruises that have generated renewed questions about his health.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump, 79, said of why he takes a larger dose. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

“I’m a little superstitious,” the president added, noting that that he’s been taking aspirin for 25 years.

The interview appeared to be one of the most extensive conservations Trump has had with journalists on his health, as scrutiny has intensified this year over his age, fitness for office and whether he’s being sufficiently transparent with his medical information. Trump has long had bruising on his right hand, which CNN has reported predated his return to the White House. But it drew more attention after he began trying to cover it with heavy makeup and bandages and shield it from cameras with his other hand. Observers have also raised concerns about swelling in his legs and his appearing to doze during public events.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Journal that the president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily. According to Mayo Clinic, a low dose of aspirin, which “can help prevent heart attack or stroke,” ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams and 81 milligrams is commonly recommended. The Mayo Clinic also says that for aspirin therapy, the daily dose “is usually between” 75 to 325 milligrams.

Aspirin helps thin the blood, which can prevent clots from forming, but it also comes with the risk of excessive bleeding. In recent years, medical guidelines stopped recommending daily aspirin for many adults because the risks outweigh the benefits, and some suggest halting aspirin therapy entirely when patients are in their 70s.

Barbabella said Thursday that Trump “remains in exceptional health.”

“President Trump’s medical evaluations and laboratory results continue to show excellent metabolic health, and have revealed his cardiovascular health puts him 14 years younger than his age. Overall, the President remains in exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief,” he said in a statement to CNN.

Across a series of events last week, Trump — who last year became the oldest president to take the oath of office — appeared with discoloration or light bruising on the back of his left hand, in addition to the more persistent bruise on his right hand that has been visible for months.

The White House has previously explained that the bruising on his right hand is due to constant handshaking along with a regular regimen of aspirin that can make such discoloration more common.

While medical experts told CNN there is no fresh cause for concern, the bruising raised questions about White House’s reluctance to be more transparent about the president’s health.

In the interview, Trump also discussed a scan he underwent in October, which he previously described to reporters as an MRI. At the time, the president gave little detail around the procedure or what physicians were seeking to explore, telling reporters they should ask his doctors.

When asked about the scan by the Journal, Trump said it wasn’t an MRI but rather a CT scan. “It wasn’t an MRI,” Trump said. “It was less than that. It was a scan.”

Barbabella said Thursday the CT scan was done “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.” Last month, Barbabella released a memo saying the October medical imaging was of Trump’s cardiovascular and abdominal systems and that both showed “perfectly normal” results.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s transparency about testing Trump’s received, saying in a Thursday statement, “The President’s physicians and the White House have always maintained the President received advanced imaging.”

“Additional details on the imaging have been disclosed by the President himself, because he continues to be the most transparent and open president in history and has nothing to hide,” she added, while criticizing Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump similarly addressed steps he has taken to treat other conditions, including swelling in his lower legs that the White House announced in July was due to chronic venous insufficiency — a common condition frequently found in older people.

Trump told the Journal he tried compression socks but “didn’t like them.” He also suggested he was not interested in taking up regular exercise.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

The Journal also asked the president about his appearing to doze off at recent public events and about his hearing. Trump defended himself on both scores.

During a Cabinet meeting last month, Trump closed his eyes for several seconds at a time. Similarly, during a November 6 event in the Oval Office, the president appeared to close his eyes or struggle to keep them open. But Trump told the Journal he didn’t actually fall asleep.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said of his eyes being shut. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Of his hearing, Trump said he only struggled “when there’s a lot of people talking,” but otherwise downplayed any concerns.

Before and after his election, Trump questioned his predecessor’s fitness to serve, even alleging Biden was unaware of actions signed in his name using the autopen, which Biden denies. Biden dropped out of the 2024 race following a disastrous debate performance that further fueled concerns and criticism over his health and ability to serve.

