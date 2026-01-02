Russia files diplomatic request asking US to stop pursuing oil tanker

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — Russia filed a formal diplomatic request that the United States stop pursuing an oil tanker originally bound for Venezuela that has evaded US custody for almost two weeks, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The demarche sent to the State Department on New Year’s Eve comes as the vessel, called the Bella 1, appeared on Russia’s official register of ships under a new name.

It is unclear if the diplomatic request, first reported by The New York Times, will halt the US efforts to interdict the oil tanker. The ship was initially headed for Venezuela before turning around to avoid seizure by the US Coast Guard. President Donald Trump last month declared a complete blockade of sanctioned oil tankers transiting to or from Venezuela.

Russia’s request comes as the Trump administration continues intense efforts to end Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Trump has spoken twice with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past week.

The White House, State Department and Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

