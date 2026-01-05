One person in custody after incident at Vance’s Ohio residence

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — One person is in custody and an investigation is under way following an incident that caused property damage at the Ohio residence of Vice President JD Vance, authorities said Monday.

The Vance family was not in Ohio at the time of the incident, according to the US Secret Service.

Photos from local news outlets showed damage to the windows of the residence. A Secret Service spokesperson said an adult male, who has not been identified, was detained “for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with” Vance.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home,” Vance said in a post on X. “As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had returned already to DC.”

The incident happened shortly after midnight.

“The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” the spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said.

Authorities are investigating whether an individual was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement official told CNN. They do not believe the person entered the vice president’s home.

