What we know about ICE’s fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minneapolis

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The fatal shooting of a US citizen by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday could become a flashpoint in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in American cities.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot while seated in the driver’s seat of her car. The Department of Homeland Security described her as a “rioter” who was obstructing and attempting to use her vehicle against officers enforcing immigration laws. Three videos taken of the scene and reviewed by CNN, however, show nuance.

Good’s killing has prompted outrage on the part of state and local officials who said a violent incident like this is exactly what they feared when the rush of federal resources into the Twin Cities began in December.

At a press conference after the shooting, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he had been “warning for weeks” that ICE operations in his state were a “threat to public safety.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, meanwhile, bluntly told ICE to “get the f**k out” of his city.

Here’s what we know about the shooting that killed Good, what preceded it, and its aftermath.

The shooting took place during what DHS described as its largest operation ever

The immigration-enforcement operation in Minneapolis was prompted in part by a conservative content creator’s viral video describing alleged fraud across Minneapolis day care centers. That came as Trump spent months expressing animus against Somali Americans, referring to them as “garbage” in xenophobic screeds. Minneapolis hosts the largest diaspora of Somalis in the US.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, surged law enforcement up to about 2,000 immigration-enforcement officers by January during an maneuver it named “Operation Metro Surge.”

The agency described the surge as the “largest DHS operation ever” and said it has resulted in the arrests of hundreds of immigrants. “We’re not leaving until the problem is solved,” the agency said in a post on social media before the shooting.

The Minneapolis surge followed other operations in large cities, mostly led by Democrats, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland and Washington, DC.

While DHS claims it is going after the “worst of the worst” people with violent convictions or criminal records, CNN has previously reported that the agency has detained American citizens or people without criminal records, and has often used force against people who are protesting their presence.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at a news conference Friday she is “not opposed to sending more” immigration authorities to Minneapolis following the shooting.

Footage from several angles captured Good’s killing

At least three videos captured Good’s shooting or its immediate aftermath.

In one video posted online, Good could be seen in her car, a maroon Honda Pilot, which is perpendicular in the middle of the street. Several unmarked law enforcement vehicles approach Good’s car. One passes in front of her, and Good waves her hand out of the window.

Two officers get out of their truck and approach the driver’s side of Good’s car. “Get out of the car,” the officers can be heard repeatedly saying. “Get out of the f**king car.”

Good’s car begins reversing while one of the officers reaches toward her driver’s side door handle. Her car briefly stops, and then moves forward. Meanwhile, a third officer who appears to have been filming the scene appeared at the front of Good’s car. That officer pulls out his handgun and points it at Good while moving away from the front of the car.

A grainy video from a different angle, obtained and reviewed by CNN, seems to show Good’s car making contact with the third officer, while turning away from the other two.

Footage shows that the third officer then fires one shot before firing two more while out of the vehicle’s path, footage shows. Good’s car accelerates forward before crashing into another parked car.

Videos show bystanders rushing to the shooting victim. The officer who opened fire moves toward the car before walking away and telling bystanders to call 911.

DHS immediately called the shooting victim a rioter before a clear picture emerged

Almost immediately after the shooting took place, DHS described Good as having committed “an act of domestic terrorism.”

“They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle,” said Noem during a press conference in Texas shortly after the shooting took place.

DHS on X described Good as among a group of “violent rioters,” adding that the officer who shot Good, who has not been identified, “used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

The officer has 10 years of experience with ICE’s enforcement and removal operations, a senior Homeland Security Official told CNN.

The official said DHS will investigate the shooting and that in every use-of-force incident, “there are standard protocols followed and there is no exception to that here.”

Shooting victim was mother of 3

Good was a poet, mother and partner whose killing has shocked her family.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate,” her mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “She’s taken care of people all her life … She was loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

She was born in Colorado, moved to Minnesota last year and lived in the Twin Cities with her partner, the Star Tribune reported, citing Ganger.

The Associated Press reported that Good was a mother to three children. The eldest, aged 15 and 12, were from her first marriage. She also had a 6-year-old child whose father died in 2023, according to the Star Tribune.

Good briefly moved to Kansas after spending most of her life in Colorado to live with her parents for a time after her husband – a military veteran – died, her father, Tim Ganger, told The Washington Post.

She was a devoted Christian who took part in youth mission trips to Northern Ireland when she was younger, her ex-husband told the AP.

The scene of Good’s death became a vigil later Wednesday.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand, Amanda Musa and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.