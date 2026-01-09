DC pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The Virginia man accused of planting two bombs in Washington, DC, five years ago pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges of transporting and attempting to use explosives.

The DC federal court arraignment for the man, Brian J. Cole Jr., took place over a month after Cole was initially charged, in part because a grand jury wasn’t in court over the holidays to hear the case.

When asked how he would like to plead to the charges, Cole leaned forward to the microphone in front of him and said, “not guilty.”

Cole’s attorney argues the alleged devices could never have exploded and say their client has been entirely peaceful and follows a strict routine due to his diagnoses, which include autism.

Cole has been detained since his arrest, though his attorneys are attempting to have the federal judge assigned to the case review the magistrate judge’s decision to keep Cole behind bars. His next hearing is scheduled for January 28.

The FBI arrested Cole in December at home, where he lived with his parents.

Prosecutors say Cole placed the bombs the night of January 5, 2021.

The discovery of the bombs diverted law enforcement from the violence at the Capitol the next day as rioters supporting President Donald Trump disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

During interviews with the FBI, Cole told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Cole spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said.

A DC official said at the time that Cole was disappointed in "both sides of the system."

