Trump says ‘anything less’ than US control of Greenland is ‘unacceptable’

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “anything less” than US control of Greenland is “unacceptable,” arguing the United States needs the territory for national security purposes, which could in turn strengthen NATO.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote in an early morning Truth Social post. “Anything less than that is unacceptable.”

The president’s latest comments come as Vice President JD Vance is set to host a meeting Wednesday morning at the White House with the Danish foreign minister and his Greenlandic counterpart alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In the social media post, Trump reiterated his assertion that acquiring Greenland, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark, is essential for US national security. He added that it is “vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” in reference to the missile defense system the Pentagon is developing. He also argued that NATO leaders should be pushing for the United States to have Greenland.

“NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent – Not even close! They know that, and so do I,” Trump wrote in the post.

On Tuesday, Trump had dismissed comments from Greenland’s Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who said at a news conference in Copenhagen: “Greenland does not want to be owned by the USA. Greenland does not want to be governed by the USA. Greenland will not be part of the USA. We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

In response, Trump said, “That’s their problem. I disagree with him. I don’t know who he is. Don’t know anything about him, but that’s going to be a big problem for him.”

Several factors, accentuated by the climate crisis, make Greenland an important strategic region, such as its geopolitical position, its rich natural resources (including oil, gas and rare earth minerals) and the potential northern shipping routes around it.

While Trump has downplayed the significance of Greenland’s natural resources, Mike Waltz highlighted last year when he was Trump’s incoming national security adviser that the administration’s focus on the territory was also “about critical minerals” and “natural resources.”

Greenland and Denmark announce increased Danish military presence

The government of Greenland and Denmark’s Ministry of Defense announced there would be an increased military presence in and around the territory starting Wednesday due to “security tensions.”

“Security tensions have spread to the Arctic (and) The Greenland Government and the Ministry of Defence have therefore decided to continue the Defence Force’s increased exercise activity in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies,” the Greenlandic government said in a statement.

Denmark said that as part of this increased presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Danish Armed Forces were “deploying capacities and units in connection with exercise activities from today, which will result in an increased military presence in and around Greenland of aircraft, ships and soldiers, including from NATO allies, in the coming period.”

European leaders have, meanwhile, rejected Trump’s calls to control Greenland, with French President Emmanuel Macron warning Wednesday that the knock-on effects of the US trying to seize Greenland from Denmark would be “unprecedented.”

“We do not underestimate the statements regarding Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European and allied country were to be affected, the knock-on consequences would be unprecedented,” Macron said, according to his government’s spokesperson. He added that France is monitoring the situation and “will conduct its actions in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated that Greenland belongs to its people, so it is up to Denmark and Greenland to decide.

“For me, it is important Greenlanders know … that we respect (their) wishes and they, they can count on us,” she added.

Trump had suggested over the weekend that he would move forward with his goal to acquire Greenland with or without a deal.

“I’d love to make a deal with them. It’s easier. But one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Asked about the possibility of the move compromising NATO, Trump said, “I’m the one that saved NATO.”

He stopped short of saying he would pull the US out of NATO, adding, “maybe they would be upset” if he took Greenland but expressing indifference about the effects of such a move: “If it affects NATO, then it affects NATO.”

Pressed by CNN on Sunday whether he would increase the amount of US military bases on Greenland in the meantime, Trump said, “We could put a lot of soldiers there right now if I want, but you need more than that. You need ownership. You really need title.”

