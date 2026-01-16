National Guard troops to stay in Washington DC through the end of 2026

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The National Guard mission in Washington, DC that has seen hundreds of troops patrol the streets of the US capital as well as undertake public service projects like trash collection and laying mulch has been extended through the end of 2026, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

The orders for the task force in Washington were expected to expire in February after they were extended for a second time in October. One official familiar with the matter said the new orders specifically run until December 31, though the second official specified that the orders could be amended to be shorter.

As of Thursday morning, there were 2,429 troops committed to the National Guard mission in DC – roughly 700 from the DC National Guard, with more than 1,700 troops from other parts of the country. Eleven states have contributed troops to the mission, including Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi, West Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama.

CNN reported last month that the Guard was preparing for a more permanent presence, and that conversations had already begun about keeping troops in the city this year for the America 250th anniversary celebration, which the White House has made a priority. One source familiar with the planning previously compared the potential long-term presence of the National Guard in DC to the New York National Guard’s anti-terrorism task force, which has had troops stationed at transit hubs in New York City since the September 11 terror attacks.

One of the sources familiar with the new orders said on Friday that the extension would provide more stability for troops who up until now have had their assignments extended a few months at a time. A longer-term extension that could be shortened if needed would give troops and their families more stability with expectations, the official said.

The extension comes roughly two months after two West Virginia National Guard troops in Washington were ambushed and shot just blocks from the White House. One of the soldiers, 20-year-old Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, died; the second, 24-year-old Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, survived a critical gunshot wound to the head. An update from the West Virginia National Guard in December said Wolfe had made “extraordinary progress” and could breath on his own and stand with assistance.

Another guardsman, Staff Sgt. Jacob Hill from Alabama, died while on the mission before Thanksgiving in what officials have described as an off-duty medical emergency; a source familiar previously told CNN Hill was found unresponsive in his room.

While some National Guardsmen who have spoken to CNN expressed a sense of duty for the mission, particularly in the wake of the shooting of the two West Virginia troops, others said they felt frustrated or bored. Family members who have spoken to CNN in the past have also acknowledged the personal sacrifice of troops who may earn more in their civilian jobs than they do on National Guard pay.

A source familiar with the mission previously told CNN military leadership is working with troops who are requesting to be taken off the mission for things like school or to get back to their civilian jobs. Several dozen troops so far have requested to be taken off the mission for various reasons, the source said.

