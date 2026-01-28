FBI searches Fulton County elections office as it investigates alleged voter fraud



CNN

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez, Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI served a warrant Wednesday at an elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, as it probes alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the search is related to an effort by the Justice Department to seize election records and search of alleged voter fraud in the county, including Atlanta, which has long been a centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The Justice Department previously sued Fulton County officials to force them to hand over records related to the 2020 election. A judge has not ruled in the case yet.

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory told reporters Wednesday evening the county was served with a warrant for all of the Fulton county ballots from the 2020 election.

“They are in there collecting 700 boxes of ballots right now,” Ivory said, referring to FBI agents at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations center.

A review by the DOJ in Trump’s first term did not find evidence to support allegations of widespread fraud that could have changed the result of the 2020 presidential election.

​In the weeks after his 2020 election loss Trump launched a campaign in Georgia to overturn the election in his favor, including a now infamous call during which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican who voted for Trump, to “find” enough votes to overcome his loss. Biden’s win was ultimately affirmed in the state.

Much of his ire was focused on Fulton County, whose voter base is largely non-white and voted for Biden. Trump and several associates were criminally charged for attempting to overturn the election results in the state after leaving office, though the case was later dropped.

Since securing a second term, Trump has repeatedly asserted that those he believed to be responsible for, or connected to, his claims of widespread voter fraud would face consequences. The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta resigned days before Trump was inaugurated because the president believed he was not doing enough to find examples of the alleged fraud, according to a Senate report. BJ Pak had in fact investigated and did not substantiate various claims of election fraud advanced by Trump and his allies, the report says.

The Justice Department’s ongoing civil case against Fulton County seeks 2020 election records including ballots, ballots stubs and absentee ballot signature envelopes, according to court filings. In the case, the department has claimed it needs to assess the county’s compliance with federal laws that concern voter registration. It has also pointed to a subpoena issued by the State Election Board — which has a majority aligned with Trump — for those records.

The department’s request that a judge immediately order the release of the documents is still pending. In court filings, Fulton County election officials said that court officials, not the election office, currently have those materials under seal.

In addition to its lawsuit for Fulton County records, the Justice Department is suing two dozen states for non-public voter roll information.

Election officials were also alarmed when a GOP operative claiming to working with the administration reached out to local election officials in Colorado last year seeking access to their voting equipment, CNN previously reported, (The White House denied it had authorized the operative’s outreach).

FBI Atlanta declined to give additional information, saying that “our investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

Democrats condemning the effort

In a statement, Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey said Georgians are watching Trump’s “increasingly manic governance.”

“Every Georgian should be alarmed that Donald Trump is wielding federal law enforcement to push his baseless, dangerous lies about winning the 2020 election,” Bailey wrote.

Jason Esteves, one of the Democratic candidates for governor, linked the effort to the Trump administration’s immigration efforts in Minnesota.

“It’s no coincidence that Donald Trump is raiding the Fulton County Board of Elections and stepping up his attacks on democracy in Georgia the very same week that his administration has demanded voter rolls in Minnesota as ransom to stop ICE’s violence,” Esteves’ statement said. “What we’re watching is a concerted effort to destroy the fabric of our democracy while Trump’s federal agents kill American citizens in the process.”

This story was updated with additional reporting and statements.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.