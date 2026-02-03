Clintons will appear for depositions in Epstein probe, staving off contempt vote

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — House Oversight Chair James Comer has agreed to the dates Bill and Hillary Clinton proposed for depositions in the panel’s Jeffrey Epstein probe, putting an end to the contempt of Congress proceedings that had been moving forward against them.

The former president is scheduled to appear on February 27 and the former Secretary of State to appear on February 26 under the terms that Comer had previously set.

Two sources had earlier told CNN that the Clintons agreed to appear for depositions on the panel’s terms, but also suggested they wanted public hearings.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, backed the Clinton’s request to testify publicly to the panel.

“They’ve also requested that the hearings be public hearings. They just made that request today. I strongly support that. I think the idea of moving that deposition from being a private to public, is good for the for the American people. And I support that,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

