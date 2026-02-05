Harris relaunches her old ‘Kamala HQ’ account as an online organizing project

By Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

(CNN) — Kamala Harris is relaunching — part of her social media presence.

The former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee on Thursday rebooted the KamalaHQ account, which has over 1 million followers on X and more than 5 million on TikTok, as just Headquarters, which in a partnership with the left-leaning People for the American Way she’s calling “an online organizing project for next generation campaigning.”

“Conservatives build permanent organizing infrastructure. Progressives have historically built machines that dismantle after Election Day. Headquarters is the end of that cycle,” reads a press release from the new group, which also now plans to post on Substack, YouTube and other platforms.

“It’s where you can go online to get the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great and courageous leaders — be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. Stay engaged, and I’ll see you out there,” Harris says in a video recorded for the launch.

Harris recently began a second leg of touring around her best-selling campaign memoir that is less about recounting the stories in “107 Days” and more geared to her interest in talking about what she thinks needs to happen next. Though Harris says she﻿ has stepped out of politics for the moment, she has left the door open to another presidential run.

So far, Harris has been talking regularly about how both Democrats and Republicans failed people, so that, as she put it in a speech to the Democratic National Committee meeting in Los Angeles in December, “The American dream has become more of a myth than reality.”

“Government is viewed as fundamentally unable to meet the needs of its people. In these and so many other ways, the people feel that the very institutions that were designed to support them have failed them,” Harris said then. “They are not wrong.”

Harris will have an honorary role in Headquarters as chair emerita, with a group of advisers and operatives drawn from both her campaign alumni and People for the American Way, including her top senior adviser Kirsten Allen and Rob Flaherty, who served as deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden and then Harris in 2024. Parker Butler and Lauren Kapp, who led the KamalaHQ team in 2024, will remain involved.

Harris will not have editorial oversight of the posts, according to the new group, leaving those to the advisers and People for the American Way. She will, though, continue on her book tour through the spring.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.