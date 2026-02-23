Who sits where at Trump’s State of the Union address: A visual guide

By Way Mullery, Annette Choi, Marco Chacon, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will address a joint session of the 119th Congress on Tuesday, after accepting House Speaker Mike Johnson’s formal invitation in January to speak.

It’s an opportunity for the president to outline his administration’s goals and address the nation’s most pressing issues.

When Trump takes the dais Tuesday night, Vice President JD Vance and Johnson are expected to be seated behind him on either side.

In front of the president, Cabinet members, Supreme Court justices, Joint Chiefs of Staff, former members of Congress and members of the diplomatic corps will be seated. Seats in the rest of the chamber are not assigned, according to the Congressional Research Service. Senators and House members are seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The president and first lady also typically invite about two dozen guests to sit in the gallery, to help put a human face to the president’s message for both policymakers and viewers at home.

One person will be absent during the speech: the designated survivor. The designated survivor is a member of the Cabinet chosen to remain in a secure location during the speech in case of catastrophe, to ensure continuity of government. Doug Collins, the secretary of the Department Veterans Affairs, was assigned the role during the president’s address in 2025.

