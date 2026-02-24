Tracking the length of Trump’s State of the Union speech compared with past presidents

By Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address to the 119th Congress tonight is likely to be lengthy. Trump is expected to address the nation’s most pressing issues, including the economy, and the impact of his administration’s proposed policies.

“It’s going to be a long speech, because we have so much to talk about,” said Trump.

Former President Bill Clinton’s nearly one-and-a-half-hour SOTU speech in 2000 is the longest on record since at least 1964, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Meanwhile, former President Richard Nixon holds the record for shortest SOTU speech, having spoken for under 30 minutes in 1972.

