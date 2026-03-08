Seventh US service member killed in Iran war after being wounded in attack in Saudi Arabia

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — A US service member died after sustaining injuries during an attack last week in Saudi Arabia, the military said Sunday, marking the seventh American service member killed in the Iran war.

“Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East,” US Central Command said on X. “The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1.”

The name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin is notified, as is custom.

The news of the fallen service member comes a day after the dignified transfer for the six soldiers who were killed last week in Kuwait. President Donald Trump and other top officials joined the families of those troops at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware as the soldiers were brought home.

The president has previously said there will likely be more US casualties in the Iran war. Asked Saturday whether he thought he would have to attend more dignified transfers, Trump said, “I’m sure. I hate to … but it’s a part of war.”

