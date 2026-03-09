California congressman is leaving the Republican Party to become an independent amid tough reelection race

By Aileen Graef, Alison Main, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Kevin Kiley has announced he is leaving the Republican Party effective immediately, making him the only independent member of the US House of Representatives.

The move comes as the California lawmaker is facing a tough bid for reelection in the wake of redistricting in the state led by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The decision by the congressman will officially shrink Speaker Mike Johnson’s already razor-thin GOP majority. Kiley, however, will still caucus with Republicans in the chamber, meaning the switch in his party affiliation may not have a significant impact on vote math in the House.

Pressed on if he’ll continue to be a reliable vote for Johnson, who is operating with the narrowest House margin in decades, Kiley noted that he has already crossed party lines, including on votes to rein in the president’s tariff authorities.

“I approach, you know, every vote with, you know, a mind towards how it’s going to impact the folks that I represent,” he told reporters on Monday.

Kiley said that he has already changed his registration in California to “no party preference” and has asked the House clerk to change how he is identified in the official roster.

The House has been operating with 218 Republicans, including Kiley, and 214 Democrats, which means Johnson has been able to afford only afford a single defection on party-line votes.

The California lawmaker, who has broken with his party on several key issues in his two terms in Congress, said he’ll continue to caucus with House Republicans for the remainder of this term, given that committee assignments are linked to party affiliation.

“I will remain caucusing with the Republicans … for those administrative purposes, but in terms of the way that I approach my role here. I am an independent, and as I have been throughout my time here, I’ll be an independent voice fighting for our district,” he said.

He said he spoke with Johnson over the weekend about his intentions to continue to caucus with the House GOP, but that he had made his decision without input from either party’s leadership.

Asked if he plans to change the party he caucuses with next term if he’s reelected this fall, Kiley responded, “I’m going to do whatever is serves my constituents and so you know that’s a decision that I’ll make at the time.”

Kiley has introduced legislation to prohibit mid-decade redistricting nationwide.

“I have been very strongly opposed to this redistricting war – this epidemic of gerrymandering – across the country, ” he said. “I think it’s a terrible thing for democracy.”

