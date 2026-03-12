Sarah Ferguson publicly criticized Epstein. In private, she apologized to her ‘supreme friend’

By MJ Lee, Nicky Robertson, CNN

(CNN) — Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was desperate. Almost a decade and a half after her highly public divorce from the former prince in 1996, Ferguson – better known to many as “Fergie” – owed tens of thousands of pounds in rent, was feeling alone, and in search of a new career.

On all of these tribulations, Ferguson sought help and advice from her friend: Jeffrey Epstein.

CNN’s examination of dozens of files in the Justice Department’s “Epstein library” found that Ferguson continually showered Epstein with praise, including after his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Messages show that Ferguson affectionately referred to Epstein as her “spectacular and special friend,” “the brother I have always wished for,” and told him “I am so proud of you” while he was serving jail time. More than once, Ferguson quipped that Epstein should marry her.

The former duchess, now 66, sought to lean on Epstein for financial help, repeatedly inquiring whether she could borrow money from the financier and asking him to employ her as his “house assistant.” CNN’s review also found that even after Ferguson criticized Epstein in an interview by tying him to pedophilia, in private, she was remorseful and apologetic to Epstein for those public comments.

Ferguson is one of many public figures whose close ties to the late convicted child sex offender have newly come to light through the millions of Epstein-related files released by the Justice Department.

Her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, has been publicly disgraced for his own association with Epstein: He was thrown out of the monarchy; made to relinquish his titles; moved out of his longtime home in the Crown’s Windsor Estate; and in February, arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Six companies linked to Ferguson are shutting down in the aftermath of the release of the Epstein files, CNN previously reported.

Ferguson has not been accused of crimes related to Epstein, and the appearance of one’s name in the Epstein files does not suggest wrongdoing. CNN has reached out to a representative for Ferguson for comment.

Ferguson to Epstein while he was in jail: ‘I am so proud of you’

Epstein still had months left of his 18-month jail sentence in early April of 2009 when he received an email from Ferguson. She wrote that she was landing in Palm Beach in a few hours and she wanted to know whether she could see Epstein during her layover for a cup of tea.

Epstein, who was given work-release privileges that allowed him to leave jail for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week, responded: “yes.” (It is not clear whether the two ultimately saw each other that day.)

Two days later, Epstein wrote an email to Ferguson that began with the words: “you look great.” In the message, Epstein laid out his vision for a company that Ferguson could run called “Mothers Army,” an initiative aimed at helping mothers in need that would be funded by corporate sponsors.

Ferguson sounded delighted.

“My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey,” she wrote back. “You are a legend, and I am so proud of you.” She continued on to write that she had “read and devoured” Epstein’s email, and that she planned to get back to him with a “business plan.”

“Thanks for being such a great friend,” she added, before signing the email with “Lots of love” and “Xxxx.”

Within a week of Epstein’s release from jail in July of that year, Ferguson was eager to see him in person. Emails exchanged at the end of that month show that Ferguson made plans to see Epstein. “It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie,” she said. “Are we having lunch?” (Her daughters were 20 and 19 at the time; it is not clear whether that meeting ever materialized.)

Ferguson continued corresponding with Epstein about the idea of Mothers Army, including seeking his help on trademarking the term and asking for advice to ensure she doesn’t “F… Up the business and commercial arm.” (Mothers Army was officially incorporated in October 2011 and dissolved in December 2016, with Ferguson listed as a director, public records show.)

Emails indicate that Epstein appeared to use Ferguson’s name to offer friends access to royal institutions, including Buckingham Palace Apartments. Epstein wrote to a couple in 2009: “fergie said she could organize tea in the buckingham palace apts.. or windsor castle.” (It is not clear whether that visit materialized.)

‘I urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent’

In the fall of 2009, markets were reeling from the financial crash and media was buzzing about one former member of the Royal family. “Duchess of Debt?” was the start of a headline of an ABC News story that alleged that Ferguson was in deep financial trouble.

An associate shared the story with Epstein, who had been released from prison a few months earlier.

He promptly fired off an email to Ferguson.

“you have a rat…” Epstein wrote. “it could be one of the disgruntled investors.. or others that are owed money.”

Ferguson wrote back: “I urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent today. The landlord has threatened to go to the newspapers if I don’t pay. Any brainwaves?” (It is not clear whether Epstein responded to that message or assisted Ferguson on the rent payment.)

In January 2010, Ferguson asked Epstein for financial help. “Is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 US dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over,” she wanted to know.

Epstein responded that he couldn’t: “i cannot do anything until July at earliest, dictated by current restrictions,” he said. (While Epstein did not elaborate, he was serving out a year of house arrest at the time.)

By May of 2010, Ferguson was under fire for a video in which she appeared to accept money in exchange for access to her ex-husband. When the video emerged, Ferguson issued a statement apologizing for the incident and acknowledging, “My financial situation is under stress.”

In addition to asking to borrow money, Ferguson more than once suggested around this time that Epstein hire her to be his “House Assistant.” “I am the most capable and desperately need the money,” she wrote in one email. “Please Jeffrey think about it.”

Two months later, when Epstein wrote to Ferguson that he hadn’t heard from her, she responded on the same day: “Have you died on me ? Don’t.. Please you are my pillar.” Ferguson lamented to Epstein the following day that she was “now 1000 percent being hung out to dry” by the British press.

She once again floated the idea of Epstein hiring her, writing in September: “When are you going to employ me.” Epstein responded that they could discuss the matter in person when he traveled to London in several weeks. “i have never let you down,” he wrote to her in a subsequent message. (It is not clear whether Epstein ultimately traveled to England.)

After criticizing Epstein in public, Ferguson privately apologized

In March 2011, under immense pressure about her known ties to Epstein, Ferguson said in an interview with the Evening Standard: “I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf.”

Having acknowledged that she had accepted around $24,000 from Epstein to help pay an employee, she also said in the interview: “Whenever I can I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”

But not only did Ferguson fail to cut ties with Epstein after that display of public contrition, she was deeply apologetic to her friend and noted she hadn’t specifically called him “the P. Word.” (Epstein, meanwhile, set off on a campaign to convince some of his associates to pressure Ferguson to “withdraw” those comments, the files show.)

“I know you also feel hellaciously let down by me, from what you were either told or read, and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that,” Ferguson wrote to Epstein in April 2011. “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

The month after that in May, she told Epstein that she wanted his advice ahead of an interview with Oprah Winfrey on how she should address any questions about Epstein. “i just want to make sure you are aware of this and seek your advice on how you would like me to answer,” she said.

By July of that year, the two appeared to have mended any hard feelings. Epstein wrote to Ferguson: “I knew you were always on my team. that was right”

Ferguson wrote back: “I am on yours and you on mine. With great love and strength.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.