White House denies Bill Maher will receive Mark Twain Prize after sources say he was offered the honor

By Sunlen Serfaty, Donald Judd, CNN

(CNN) — The White House has denied that TV host and comedian Bill Maher will receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, even though two sources close to the Kennedy Center told CNN he had been offered the honor.

“This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told CNN.

A source close to the Kennedy Center said that Maher had previously been told he has been selected, but has not yet accepted. The comedian was said to be seriously considering it, the person added.

The annual award, which is given by the Kennedy Center, honors humorists and comedy. Past recipients have included Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart and Adam Sandler. A gala presenting the award brings together comedians and entertainers, and is typically held at the Kennedy Center, which now bears Trump’s name on its facade as the president has sought to remake the arts institution in his image. This year’s award gala will be the last at the Kennedy Center before it closes its doors for a massive two-year renovation.

Maher has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s policies on his HBO program “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and has, at times, been a target of Trump’s ire. In a posting spree earlier this month, Trump posted seven articles critical of Maher to his Truth Social platform, and last month called Maher a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT.” (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Brothers Discovery.)

But the two men had dinner together in 2025 at the White House, arranged to give them an opportunity to speak directly with each other.

The announcement has not been made official yet by the Kennedy Center.

The news of Maher’s selection was first reported by the Atlantic.

CNN has asked Maher’s representative for comment.

This story and headline has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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