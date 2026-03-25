Justice Department agrees to pay ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn in settlement over wrongful prosecution lawsuit

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Casey Gannon, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department has reached a settlement with Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser who sued the government for millions of dollars over what he alleged to be a wrongful prosecution.

In a brief court filing Wednesday, lawyers for both Flynn and the Justice Department said they reached an agreement to drop the lawsuit and for Flynn to receive “settlement funds.” The filing did not include the amount of money, nor did it elaborate on any other terms of the settlement.

Flynn sued the government for $50 million, alleging that the FBI tried to entrap him in the early days of the Trump administration.

His accusations stemmed from a criminal case brought in December 2017 — during Trump’s first year in office — in which Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his interactions with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and in a Justice Department disclosure regarding his lobbying firm’s work for Turkey a year earlier. He agreed at the time to cooperate in the Mueller investigation, and helped special counsel Robert Mueller piece together several instances where it was later alleged President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation.

Just before he was set to be sentenced, Flynn asked the judge overseeing his prosecution to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea. The Justice Department later moved to drop the case against him, and Flynn was pardoned by Trump.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Flynn. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN’s Paula Reid contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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