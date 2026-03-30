Army probing video of Apache helicopters at Kid Rock’s home

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — The Army is investigating after musician Kid Rock posted video showing Apache helicopters hovering around his Nashville-area home.

A spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division told CNN in a statement that the Army is aware of video that appears to show AH‑64 Apache helicopters operating near a private residence in the Nashville area.

“An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements,” Maj. Jonathon Bless said. “Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.”

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” he said.

CNN has reached out to the Creative Artists Agency, which represents Kid Rock, for comment.

In the first video that Kid Rock posted on X on Saturday, the longtime supporter of President Donald Trump salutes a helicopter that briefly hovers by a swimming pool outside his home, dubbed “The Southern White House.” In another video, he pumps his fist as two helicopters fly by him.

“This is a level of respect that sh*t for brains Governor of California will never know,” Kid Rock said in the post, referring to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has sparred repeatedly with Trump.

“God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her,” he added.

The musician has frequently quarreled with Newsom on social media, with both men taunting each other in posts. Newsom jokingly “banned” Kid Rock from California earlier this year in an X post.

The-CNN-Wire

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