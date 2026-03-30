Trump shares renderings of a towering presidential library

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday shared renderings of what his future presidential library could look like, offering a look into how the planned Florida-based center might eventually commemorate him.

In the nearly two-minute-long video shared by the president on Truth Social, a skyscraper dominates the Miami skyline with the Trump name prominently displayed near the top of the structure. Visitors are depicted entering the building through a golden arch adorned with the presidential seal. Once inside, the imagined interior features exhibits replicating White House landscapes, iconography referencing Trump’s political career, and a host of aircraft on display, including Air Force One.

It’s not clear if the renderings, which appear to be AI-generated, represent final plans for a design. CNN has reached out to the White House for more information.

The renderings, designed by Miami-based architecture firm Bermello Ajamil, include reconstructions of Trump’s gilded Oval Office and the Rose Garden. Scenes in the mock-ups also resemble the “Presidential Walk of Fame” installed on the West Colonnade and plans for an immense ballroom Trump is hoping to build where the East Wing once stood.

References to key moments in Trump’s political ascendance also appear in the video. Visitors are pictured riding a golden escalator, much like the one Trump glided down when he announced his first presidential campaign. And inside a massive auditorium, a towering golden statue of the president with his first raised is seen on stage, mimicking his reaction following the July 2024 attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The video also includes an Air Force One on display, much like the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, along with several other aircraft.

Trump has said that a luxury Qatari jet being transformed into Air Force One would “go directly” to his presidential library after he leaves office. However, the model pictured in the video is painted in the program’s current baby blue and white color scheme rather than the incoming red, white, gold and dark blue palette the president has selected for future planes.

Eric Trump, the president’s son and head of the library’s foundation, touted the renderings on X Monday night.

“This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known,” he said.

While Eric Trump announced that Miami Dade College would be the site of the library last year, those plans hit a roadblock when a judge temporarily blocked the sale of land after an activist sued, alleging Florida’s open government law had been violated.

Per the foundation, the site chosen is 2.63 acres and will be adjacent to the Miami Freedom Tower, which served as a processing center for Cubans fleeing communism in the 1960s.

The land was “deeded to the Foundation by the State of Florida through a Cabinet vote,” the foundation said in 2025. It was chosen by the president after Eric Trump and his team evaluated multiple sites across Florida, according to the foundation.

“The Trump Presidential Library will be one of the most magnificent buildings in the world and a living testament to the indelible impact President Trump has made on America and its people,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement.

Trump, a native New Yorker, legally declared himself a Florida resident in 2019. He changed his permanent residence that year to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in forms filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

CNN’s Molly English and Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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