Vance announces new book about finding his ‘way back to faith’

By Aileen Graef, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday announced he’s written a book about his “personal journey” in faith as speculation rises about his presidential aspirations.

“I’ve been writing this book for a long time, and I’m honored to finally be able to share the full story with you all. Communion is about my personal journey and how I found my way back to faith,” he said in a post on X, adding it would be available in June.

Vance has spoken about his Catholic faith throughout his public career. He visited the Vatican to meet with the late Pope Francis during Easter weekend in 2025.

The meeting was brief as the former pontiff was in poor health at the time, but the Vatican said it “provided an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings.”

The vice president also met with senior Vatican officials during the visit, which followed Francis’ sharp criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration policy. The Vatican said that an “exchange of opinions” took place during the meeting concerning migrants, refugees and prisoners.

The current Pope Leo has also been critical of the administration. During Palm Sunday last weekend, he decried “those who wage war,” seemingly referencing the United States’ war with Iran.

It’s somewhat unusual for vice presidents to publish books in the middle of a term, but there’s widespread speculation about Vance running for president in 2028. President Donald Trump has indicated he could support either Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Vance originally launched to the national spotlight in 2016 with his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” a memoir about his life growing up in a poor Rust Belt community. He spoke about his connection with rural communities during his Ohio Senate campaign, and he served in the chamber from 2023 to 2025 before assuming the vice presidency.

This story has been updated with additional context.

The-CNN-Wire

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